Nagaon (Assam): Assam's education and healthcare sectors achieved a significant milestone as MBBS courses were initiated in three newly established medical colleges in the state. The academic year began with the inauguration of Nagaon Medical College, alongside Kokrajhar and Nalbari Medical Colleges, marking a historic moment for the northeastern state.

The inaugural ceremony at Nagaon Medical College was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who administered the oath to the first-year MBBS students. In his address, the Chief Minister shared valuable insights into the transformative measures taken by the ruling BJP government to advance the state's healthcare system.

Underlining the vital role of medical service and the spirit of humanitarianism, CM Sarma encouraged aspiring doctors to continue their commitment to the welfare of society. With pride, he announced that Assam now boasts a total of 12 medical colleges, signalling a remarkable expansion in the state's medical education landscape.

"The commencement of medical education in 12 medical colleges of Assam represents an unparalleled educational journey," added Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Assam is on the path to becoming the nation's hub for medical education. We are progressing towards having 2,000 MBBS seats and over 1,000 PG seats. The academic sessions at three newly built medical colleges have commenced concurrently. I participated in the oath-taking ceremony in Nagaon," the CM said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The establishment of these medical colleges not only underscores Assam's commitment to delivering quality healthcare but also reflects the state's ambition to emerge as a leading destination for medical education in India. These three new institutions are poised to make significant contributions to meeting the rising demand for healthcare professionals in the region.

