Morigaon (Assam): Six suspected cattle thieves were attacked by villagers in Ahatguri area of Assam's Morigaon district on Monday. One of them succumbed to his wounds and two survivors are undergoing treatment in the hospital while remaining three escaped. Angry villagers also set the vehicle of the accused on fire.

After getting information, police reached the spot. They found that three youths were injured and rushed them to the Morigaon Civil Hospital, where one later died during treatment. Villagers complained that three thieves who escaped had stolen two cows.

According to villagers a group of six youths had come to steal cattle from Kolia Das's cowshed last night. When Das's wife saw them stealing the cattle she raised an alarm and the neighbours came out of their houses. They gathered outside the cowshed and started assaulting the suspected thieves.

Taking advantage of the darkness, three of them escaped. The remaining three were beaten up by the villagers. The agitated villagers also set on fire the vehicle used by the accused.

Later a police team from Dharamtul police station along with the additional superintendent of police reached the spot and rescued the youths. They then took them to Morigaon Civil Hospital. But, one of them succumbed to his wounds during treatment. Police said that they could not gather any detail from the other two youths as their health condition is serious.

The owner of the cowshed said, "When I saw the thieves I shouted loudly. But, three of the thieves escaped after stealing two cows. We will not allow police to take away the thieves from the hospital unless we get back our stolen cows".

Villagers complained that the area is never patrolled by the police at night. "Many cows are getting stolen from this area. The villagers try to protect their cattle at night by guarding their sheds themselves," a villager said.