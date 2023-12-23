Tinsukia (Assam) : Situation along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border area in Tinsukia became tense following the mysterious death of a girl from Assam in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh. Tension prevailed in Bordumsa, an Arunachal town on the border with Assam, on Friday night over the death of the Assamese girl in the neigbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Seeking justice to the family of the deceased girl, the local people as well as leaders of political parties and organizations came together to protest by closing the gates of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and burning tyres on the highway.

According to the details of the case, a 10-year-old girl from Tekeri in Pengeri was working as a domestic help at the house of Chinam Law alias Maylu Konwar, a teacher at Kamang Pathar Primary School in Bordumsa, Arunachal Pradesh. But on Friday, the body of the girl was found in the house of the teacher in a very mysterious manner.

According to a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased girl, she was beaten to death. They alleged that the teacher tried to stage it as a case of suicide after the death of the teenager. The allegation was made by the family members of the deceased girl as the injury marks were evident in several places on the body of the deceased girl.