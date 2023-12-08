ASSAM TEZPUR SERIAL INNOVATOR DEVELOPS BATTERY OPERATED WONDER BIKE DREAMS TO BUILD E CAR IN FUTURE

Tezpur: In an inspirational innovation, a youth in Assam has developed a special 'Wonder Bike' capable of operating for 30 km at a cost of mere Rs 8. The special battery operated two-wheeler plying on the Tezpur highway in Assam has grabbed everyone's attention. The two-wheeler designed by Maskul Khan, a student of Tezpur’s Barikasuburi locality has been named "Wonder Bike 250" by the young innovator.

Khan said that the special bike can easily cross 30 km at a cost of just Rs 8. Asked about the unique name of the bike, Khan said that since you will not be able to find the model of this e-bike built with self-innovative energy, he has named it “Wonder Bike”. Maskul, who made an e-cycle sitting at home during the lockdown announced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has further improved and upgraded the model coming up with e-bike this time around with his innovative mind.

Talking about his knack for innovations, Khan said that it is his dream to build an e-car in the future. Khan also credited his father for the innovations saying he had extended a helping hand to him for fulfilling his dreams. Over his latest innovation-the e-bike, Khan said that the two-wheeler weighs 30 kg with the carrying capacity of 80-100 kg.

“This bike is powered by a full battery. It requires only 5 hours to fully charge the battery,” he said. The bike designed by the student with his innovative mind has now gained special attention in Tezpur and has managed to get a wide appreciation as well. It remains to be seen whether the bike is introduced in the market on a commercial scale.