Assam: Teen girl killed by 'lover' for rejecting physical advance, 3 held for sex with her corpse in Karimganj
Published: 2 hours ago
Karimganj: Three persons, including a railway employee, were arrested in a horrific case confirming necrophilia suggesting their alleged involvement in the act during which they strangled a teenage girl to death and then engaged in sex with her body in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday, police said.
The girl's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on September 9, the same day she was murdered. A post-mortem examination confirmed necrophilia and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said.
During the course of the investigation, police found a phone number in the girl's personal diary, through which the three accused were tracked and held from their homes in Karimganj town, the SP said.
"It was found that a newly recruited railway employee enticed the girl for a love affair with him. His initially stalked, convinced the girl for having affair with him and later stated pressurising her to have a physical relationship with him, but she repeatedly rejected his sexual advances," he said.
"On September 9, on finding the girl alone at her home, her lover, along with two of his friends, tried to rape her. When she resisted, they strangled her to death and took turns to engage in sexual acts with the corpse," he added. Rahul Das, the accused, had disposed of the body beside the bypass, from where it was later recovered and identified by her parents, he added.