Guwahati (Assam): Following their intense word of words on X over the Rs 10 crore subsidy controversy surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma a couple of months back, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has once again come down heavily on the Assam CM.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. Gaurav Gogoi is busy campaigning in Jorhat, Kaziranga and Nagaon Lok Sabha constituencies. Gaurav Gogoi made explosive allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.

Gogoi, the Deputy leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has now alleged that the Chief Minister's family who own many business ventures now has set its eye over the state's glorious tea business. Gaurav Gogoi's open allegation came in Golaghat during a meeting on Thursday evening where he said that "the number of gardens of the chief minister's family increases once a flyover is built in (Assam)".

It may be recalled that the BJP coalition government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma has constructed several fly-overs to ease traffic congestion here. One flyover after another has already been constructed. The Maligaon flyover has been inaugurated for Rs 420 crore and the Zoo-Road flyover with a cost of Rs 316 crore. The supermarket flyover was built for Rs 127 crore.

To add further, a 4.53 Km long flyover from Noonmati to the Reserve Bank will be constructed for Rs 853 crore. This is only about the Guwahati-based flyovers. Many fly-overs have been constructed or are under construction in different parts of Assam. These flyovers have now become a means of attack against the CM.