ASSAM SHOCKER AMBULANCE DOES NOT ARRIVE WOMAN DELIVERS CHILD ON ROAD NEAR A RIVER IN MAJULI

Majuli (Assam): A shocking incident has come to the light on Sunday here, where in due to lack of ambulance, a woman gave birth to her child on road near a river.

The incident took place in Dambukial village. The family of a pregnant woman tried to contact the '108 Ambulance' service, but they did not get any support. After that, the woman gave a birth to a baby girl on road near a river. Later, her family members took her and the newborn baby by an e-rickshaw to the Garamur District civil hospital, which is situated few kilometers away from her village.

In 2016, current Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal was elected to Assam Assembly from Majuli constituency and became Chief Minister of the state. After that in 2021, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha and included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited Majuli many times.

Majuli is a world heritage site and a crucial part of Assam tourism. However, in terms of development, it is at a slow pace. The largest river island of the world is situated in Majuli. Majuli is also famous as the hub of the Vaishnav culture. There are over 35 satras in Majuli, where Vaishnav cultures are practicing in a regular basis.