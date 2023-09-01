ASSAM ROAD RAGE 4 KILLED AFTER HEAD ON COLLISION BETWEEN BIKES

Dhubri: Four persons were killed after two KTM bikes collided head-on at Hazaripara on the Beltali-Fakiragram road of Assam's Dhubri on Thursday.

According to sources, at around 11 pm, a bike was on its way from Bilasipara towards Fakiragram at high speed. The other bike was coming towards Bilasipara from the opposite direction i.e. Kokrajhar towards Bilasipara. The two speeding bikes collided head-on at Hazaripara in Bilasipara bike riders were killed on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Zahinur Kha, Noorbhakta Kha, Nuramhammad Hussain and Abu Siddiqui. Jahinur Kha, Noorbhakta Kha were residents of Maspara at Bilaspara and Noormhammad Hossain and Abu Siddiqui were from Pakirtala in Fakiragram. The number of one bike that met with an accident is AS 19T 4750 and the other bike did not have a number plate. After the accident, a team of police officers of Bilasipara sub division along with Bilasipara, Raniganj and Lakhiganj police reached the spot.