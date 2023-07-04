Agartala (Tripura): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with police apprehended a person with over 276 gm of heroin, valued at Rs 1.1 crore in the international market, an official said on Tuesday. A joint operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Jirighat Police Station of Assam's Chachar district on Monday based on information about drugs sale.

"The operation party apprehended one individual along with 276.1 gms of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs. 1.1 Cr from general area Lalpani, under Jirighat PS, Cachar District, Assam," the Assam Rifles official said. Later, the person and seized items were handed over to Jirighat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings, the official added.

Earlier on Sunday, in a successful operation, Assam Rifles (East) recovered 150 bags of illegal areca nuts in the general area of Melbuk in Zokhawthar and 33 grams of heroin along with one worth Rs 1.07 crore. The accused was later apprehended and has been handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings.

On June 30 too, Assam Rifles recovered heroin and foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.07 crore in Zote and Zokhawthar of Champhai district. The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) made a recovery on June 30. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, the Customs Department and other sister agencies based on specific information.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 125 grams of heroin no 4 and 92 Cases of foreign origin cigarettes with a total cost of Rs 2.07 Cores in general area Zote and Zokhawthar Champhai on 30 Jun 2023," read the official statement. (ANI)