ASSAM POLICE SEIZE HUGE CACHE OF BOMB MAKING MATERIALS IN CACHAR MEANT FOR MANIPUR

Tezpur (Assam): A huge haul of explosives for making bombs and meant for transportation to trouble-torn Manipur were seized by the Assam police in the Cachar district on Sunday. Around 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators were impounded by the police at Ranighat in the Cachar district of the state. Sources in the police said that two youths were carrying explosives in a gunny bag and when they were challenged by the police, they abandoned the consignment and fled. Police launched an investigation to find out from where the huge consignment of bomb-making substances was procured and who was the receiver of the seized goods.

Meanwhile, heavy firing was reported in Kangbhai and Koktak areas along the borders of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts in Manipur since Sunday afternoon. The clashes erupted on Thursday last over the mass burial programme organised by the Kuki community. During the skirmishes, a policeman Chenjam Chirang was also killed in the firing that took place in the Imphal West district of the state.

Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out. The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage. Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control. A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said. (With agency inputs)