Diphu (Assam): Assam police on Wednesday seized 1.176 kg of heroin in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and arrested two suspected drug dealers following a joint operation with the CRPF.

Acting on a tip off, police and CRPF conducted an anti-drug raid in a house in Laharijan in Khatkhati police station area along the Assam-Nagaland border yesterday. The arrested duo has been identified as Shahid Hussain (44), son of late Rahim Hussain and Ashadullah Rahman (27), son of Mojibur Rahman of Laharijan. Police also recovered 94 soap boxes carrying around 1.176 heroin from the accused.

According to police, when they raided the accused, Shahid's house, the latter suddenly started pelting stones and bricks at the security personnel. "The accused tried escape by attacking us. He even snatched one security personnel's rifle. To prevent Shahid from escaping, police were forced to shoot at his feet. He was nabbed as soon as he fell on the ground injured," police said.

Shahid was rushed to Diphu Medical College for treatment, police said. Also, police recovered a coffin hoarded with 94 soap boxes carrying around 1.176 kg of heroin from the house, Karbi Anglong district superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Shaikia said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the exemplary efforts of Assam Police to combat the drug menace. "On Wednesday, July 5, @karbianglongpol seized 94 cases of soap containing 1.176 kg of heroin at Laharijan along the Assam border from two drug dealers. The exemplary efforts of @assampolice in combating the drug menace are highly appreciated. Keep up the good work!," Sarma tweeted.