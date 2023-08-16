ASSAM POLICE KICKS OFF UNIQUE BMI TESTING OF ITS PERSONNEL

Guwahati: In a bid to ensure the fitness of the police personnel, the Assam Police on Wednesday kicked off the much awaited Body Mass Index (BMI) testing of the personnel, official sources said. According to the sources, the BMI testing of the Assam Police began at 35 places across the state. The BMI testing will continue till August 31.

Director General of Police G P Singh officially kicked off the testing campaign by himself undergoing the BMI test at a programme at the 4th Assam Police Force headquarters at Kahilipara in Guwahati on Wednesday. Sources said that the Assam DGP recorded a BMI of 30 which corresponds to “full fit” on the BMI index scale.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Director General of Police G P Singh said, "The police personnel were given a period of three months and the BMI examination has been started from August 16 after that deadline. A database of Assam Police has been created for this purpose. ’’ The Assam DGP said that the want to keep the Assam Police personnel “healthy and strong”.

“Arrangements will be made to conduct blood pressure and blood sugar test with BMI from next year. Subsequently, the focus has also been on CT Scans, X-rays, and Ultrasounds, " he said. The DGP also said that the BMI examination will continue till August 31. Besides the DGP, CP, Guwahati got his BMI test done at 4th APBn, Kahilipara.

Likewise, the BMI testing in Dema Hasao was flagged off today by Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao. At least 350 people can be tested in an hour under the campaign. An official said that those personnel with 30 plus BMI will be sent to Dergaon Training Centre for police training. The training will last for a month to three months, he said.

It is worth mentioning that all IPS officers, APS officers and other Assam police officers will have to appear in the BMI examination.