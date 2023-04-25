ASSAM POLICE CRACKDOWN ON DRUG PEDDLERS CATTLE SMUGGLERS

Nagaon (Assam): Drugs worth over Rs 100 crore were seized by the Nagaon police in 2022. Besides, several illegal weapons, as well as trafficked cattle were seized during the crackdown against the smugglers, claimed Nagaon SP Leena Doley while speaking to ETV Bharat. The Nagaon police were conducting raids against criminals, drug traffickers and cattle smugglers.

Since joining the new posting about a year ago, SP Leena Doley has stepped up a crackdown against the outlaws. "We are taking strict against drug peddlers to make the Nagaon district drug-free from peddlers," said the SP. In the previous eight months of 2022 and four months of 2023, the Nagaon police seized drugs worth Rs 123 crore.

As per the information, the police impounded drugs worth Rs 98.63 crore in 2022. This year, the police were able to confiscate 5 kg 34 grams of heroin and brown sugar weighing 500 kg as well as 33 kg of cannabis, Rs 11.44 intoxicating capsules, 18,000 tonnes of syrup and 202 grams of morphine. Altogether 543 people involved in drug trafficking were arrested by the police last year and put behind bars. Similarly in 2023, drugs worth Rs 24.5 crore were seized from peddlers. Besides, police are carrying out a crackdown against illegal weapons in the district.

Around 27 illegal firearms, along with live cartridges, were seized during the raids by the police. Police arrested 32 criminals for possessing illegal firearms in the district. Apart from this, police also impounded 4,149 smuggled cattle from various areas of the district. So far, 330 people involved in the illegal smuggling of cattle were arrested.