ASSAM NSCN IM CADRE GETS 20 YEARS RI FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

Nagaon (Assam): A court in Assam's Nagaon district has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a cadre of Naga militant group NSCM (IM) found guilty of drug trafficking.

The order was issued by Nagaon District and Sessions Judge during a hearing on Friday. The accused NSCN (IM) cadre named R K Hopingson was the deputy commander in the outfit.

The case against Hopingson dates back to an operation conducted by a police team led by the then Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon, Dhruba Bora, on October 25, 2021. Hopingson was apprehended with drugs during the operation. He sustained injuries during police firing when he attempted to escape. The police however nabbed him and he was sent to prison. A chargesheet was filed by Mrinmoy Das, the then police officer of Kaliabor subdivision.

The Nagaon District and Sessions Judge presided over the case against Hopingson, who was held on charges of drug peddling. The court in its verdict that underlines the judiciary's commitment to combat drug-related crimes and maintaining law and order, sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Dhruba Bora, who was instrumental in Hopingson's arrest was later posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Guwahati.

Apart from drug trafficking, the deputy commander of NSCN (IM) is also accused of being involved in the murder of an Arunachal Pradesh MLA. The court's firm stance against drug trafficking serves as a reminder of the legal system's commitment towards tackling criminal activities that threaten the safety and well-being of the citizens.