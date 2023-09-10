Dibrugarh (Assam): At least seven persons were killed and several others injured when an Innova car collided with a truck in the Dibrugarh district of Assam, police sources said.

The mishap occurred at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh, leaving the local community and authorities deeply saddened by the tragic turn of events. According to police sources, there was a massive collision between an Innova and a truck, with the Innova car bearing the registration number AS-01JC-3076.

Local police personnel upon receiving the information rushed to the spot and with the help of the locals shifted the injured individuals to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The Police are yet to identify the deceased.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act will be registered.

This tragic incident comes on the heels of another fatal road accident that claimed the lives of seven people in Bor-Dirak, Kakpathar, Tinsukia district, on the night of September 6. The mishap occurred when a truck collided with a Tata Magic, resulting in injuries to 12 individuals.

As Assam grapples with these road safety concerns, authorities are reminded of the critical need for enhanced safety measures and public awareness campaigns to reduce the frequency of such tragic accidents on the region's roads.

