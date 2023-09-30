ASSAM MAN RESCUED AFTER 4 YEARS OF CAPTIVITY EXPOSES SINISTER HUMAN TRAFFICKING RING IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Sivsagar (Assam): In a harrowing tale of exploitation and human trafficking, a youth from Assam, Tulan Gogoi, has been rescued from a remote village in the Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh after four years of captivity. Tulan's ordeal came to light when his family, with the assistance of Anini police station, managed to rescue him on September 27.

Tulan Gogoi, a resident of Haluating Barsila in Sivasagar district, had ventured out in search of work four years ago. However, he ended up becoming a victim of a sinister human trafficking ring allegedly orchestrated by his relative, Dulu Buragohain, and his friend Arvind Hazarika. Gogoi claimed that Arvind Hazarika had enticed him with the promise of a higher monthly remuneration and then sold him in Arunachal Pradesh for a substantial sum of money. During his captivity, Tulan Gogoi endured physical assault resulting in broken teeth when he attempted to return home.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, the police registered a case at Haluating police station and ordered for investigation into the incident. Tulan Gogoi's case sheds light on the plight of many other youths from Assam, who remain stranded in Arunachal Pradesh, victims of this human trafficking network.