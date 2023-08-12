ASSAM MAN INFILTRATES INTO BANGLADESH AFTER CROSSING KUSHIARA RIVER IN KARIMGANJ

Karimganj (Assam): In a rare and bold migration incident being reported along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a man crossed into the Bangladeshi territory after swimming across the Kushiara river on the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday, sources said. It is learnt that the man has been arrested by the Bangladesh Border Guards for the infiltration even as Assam Police has also launched an investigation into the incident.

Sources said that the incident took place in Karimganj area along the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday. Sources said that the Assam resident set out for Bangladesh by swimming in the Kushiara River along the Indo-Bangladesh border by the town of Karimganj in the Barak Valley of Assam in the afternoon on Friday.

As locals noticed the man swimming in the river, a huge crowd of people assembled to have a glimpse of the act with many people shooting the act with their mobile phones. A video of the man swimming across the river is being widely shared on the Internet. Locals said that the man left a bag on this side of the bank of the river.

Also read: Assam: Four-kilometre area on Indo-Bangla border is open due to Bangladesh obstructions

Soon after being informed about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The bag left by the man on the bank of the Kushiara river has already been seized by the Assam Police. Official sources said that the man has been arrested by the Bangladesh Border Guards after his infiltration into the Bangladesh terriroty.

The BSF and Bangladesh Border Guards are in talks regarding the infiltration of the Assam resident. The incident has caused a stir on the Indo-Bangla border. Another infiltration had been reported from the area two months ago. The illegal immigrants had allegedly infiltrated into India in Karimganj on motorcycles.

Such incidents have raised questions over the security along the Indo-Bangladesh border.