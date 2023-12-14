Guwahati: A man allegedly chopped off the private parts of his younger brother over suspicion of an illicit affair with his wife. The accused is on the run. The victim, identified as Dhananjit Roy (24) succumbed to his injuries sometime later.

The horrifying incident took place at Katla Pathar in Assam's Bajali district on Wednesday. It has been learnt that a fight broke out between the two brothers on Wednesday night over Dhananjit's alleged love affair. The accused, Pranjal Roy (29) suspected that Dhananjit had an affair with his wife. In a fit of rage Pranjal cut off his brother's private parts with a blade.

Pranjal then escaped leaving Dhananjit bleeding. After getting information, a team from Bajali police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Dhananjit's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Locals suspect that Pranjal's wife assisted him to murder Dhananjit. "Pranjal is not the lone culprit. His wife is equally responsible. It is possible that the couple murdered Dhananjit together," a local said.

The Bajali police is investigating the case. Police said the matter is being probed from all angles and search is on for Pranjal. "We also do not know the whereabouts of Pranjal's wife. Further details would be available after we get the autopsy report," an official said.