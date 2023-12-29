ASSAM JORHAT POLICE APPREHEND 2 IN GRENADE ATTACK CASE

Jorhat (Assam): The Jorhat police arrested two youths involved in a grenade blast at the Lichubari army camp in the city.

The two arrested have been identified as Achyut Gogoi and Biraj Chetia.

They are natives of Titabor in the Jorhat district. The Pulsar NS bike used during the grenade hurling operation has also been seized.

On December 14, two members of suspected ULFA (I), who had come on a bike, carried out a grenade blast at the Jorhat Lichubari army camp and left the place safely.

Later ULFA (I) had admitted to having been behind the grenade blast. The explosion even shook the country's home department and a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the Army Camp to investigate the blast.

On the other hand, the grenade blast at the doorstep of army cantonment raised a lot of questions on the security arrangements.

A war of words broke out between ULFA (I) and the Assam Director General of Police over the grenade blast as well as other explosions that rocked upper Assam.