ASSAM GOVT PLANS TO MERGE OVER 500 PRIMARY SCHOOLS CITING STUDENT SHORTAGE

Guwahati: The government in Assam is planning to close down over 500 schools with low student enrollment by merging them with other government educational institutions in the state.

The education department has completed preparations for the merger of 507 government and provincialized primary schools of mother tongue languages in a total of 28 districts under the 'Shiksha Kshetra' scheme, excluding the sixth schedule areas.

Based on data from UDISE 2022-23, the Director of Elementary Education has prepared a list of schools with less than 30 students. The Directorate has also issued an order to the district education officers to submit the proposal for merger by December 10 based on the infrastructure and number of admissions.

It is to be noted that 765 primary schools in the state with less number of students have already been merged. Among the primary schools to be merged are 411 Assamese medium, 55 Bengali medium and two Manipuri medium schools.

Apart from this, 17 schools of Bodo medium, four of Bodo and Assamese joint medium, two of Hmar language, three schools with both Bengali and Manipuri medium, one English medium, three Hindi medium, eight Garo medium, and one school with both Assamese and Bengali medium will be merged.

Lakhimpur has the highest number of schools (42) on the list seeking a merger proposal in its order sent to district education officials. Similarly, 34 schools in Kamrup and 28 in Dibrugarh will be merged. On the other hand, only one school will be closed in South Salmara. Five schools in Bajali and four in Dhubri will also be closed due to the merger.