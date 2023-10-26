ASSAM GOVT EMPLOYEES HAVE TO GET PERMISSION BEFORE REMARRYING ORDER ISSUED

Guwahati: Assam government employees will now have to seek departmental permission before entering into a second marriage. A directive in this regard has been issued to the employees.

No employee can enter into a second marriage without getting the requisite permission from the government. Notices in this regard have been sent to all the departments and commissioners of the districts.

A memorandum has been signed by Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam Neeraj Verma in accordance with the provisions of The Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965.

According to the order, no government servant living with his wife shall enter into an agreement for the second time without the permission of the government. A second marriage is permitted under the personal law applicable to him. No government servant shall marry without the permission of the state government, it stated.

The order states that the concerned authorities can initiate departmental procedure under the provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964 if any employee flouts the rule. The authorities can impose rigorous penalties including compulsory retirement on such employees. The order states that flouting the rule will be considered as a serious dishonest behaviour on the part of the government servant who is considered to have a huge impact on society. It is not clear as to how the stringent policy can be implemented immediately.

The move came after it was revealed that many employees abandoned their spouses and remarried after getting government jobs. It is believed that many departments received complaints in this regard and so decided to go ahead with such a stringent memorandum.

Now onwards, whenever any such case is detected, departmental action would be initiated as per the provisions of the Act.