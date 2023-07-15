Guwahati: Despite the BJP-led government's massive eviction drive to clear forest land from illegal settlers, a vast stretch is left to be made encroachment free while a few areas were encroached upon recently.

According to the official data, a total of 3,775 sq km of forest land currently remains encroached upon. Notably, in the last two years, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has managed to free only 60.72 sq km of land in the forest area from illegal settlers.

Of the tracts that were freed of encroachment included 14.50 sq km in Lumding Reserve Forest, 17.50 sq km of Paba Sanctuary, 20.99 sq km in Budha Chapariyanya, 5.88 sq km in Karimganj, 0.90 sq km in Digbotai, 0.70 sq km in Goalpara and 0.70 sq km in West Kamrup.

Assam ranks first in the country in terms of encroachment of forest land. Notably, the tracts of land under the national park and the wildlife sanctuary in the state have also been encroached upon. These are namely the 28.09 sq km of Manas National Park, 5 sq km of Nameri National Park and 5.6121 sq km of Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

Similarly, 4 sq km of Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary, 2.70 sq km of Amsang Wildlife Sanctuary and 24.64 sq km of Barail Sanctuary are occupied by illegal settlers.

The state government has been carrying out eviction drives from time to time but efforts are yet fructify. Even after demotion, the land gets occupied by illegal settlers, said an official. The state government has laid special emphasis on planting saplings but has not been able to save the rich natural environment of the state, he added.