ASSAM GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE BICYCLES TO OVER 3 LAKH STUDENTS

Guwahati (Assam): The BJP government in Assam will provide bicycles to over 3 lakh students of Class IX in the state this year. The decision was taken during the weekly Cabinet meeting held at the 'Janata Bhawan' here on Wednesday.

Several other important decisions were also taken during the Cabinet meeting. Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said, "The Cabinet has approved the procurement of bicycles for 3,78,000 students of Class-IX, boys, and girls, of 4,372 government and provincialised schools. Rs.167.95 crore has been sanctioned for it. The bicycles are being procured through the 'Government-e-Marketplace', a government-owned and national procurement portal.

The Himanta Biswa Sharma-led government also decided to give scooters to students. Officials said that scooters will be given to girls students who score 60 percent and above marks in the Higher Secondary Examination this year and to boys students who score 75 percent and above marks in the Higher Secondary Examination this year.

According to officials, the rule with regard to giving scooters, will change slightly from the next academic year. "From next year, the government will give scooters to both boys and girls who score 75 percent marks and above. The 60 percent marks for girls will be replaced by 75 percent from the next academic year," officials added.

The Chief Minister said that the decisions taken by his government will help the students. "The decision by our Cabinet will be a landmark intervention to improve educational outcomes and provide wings to the aspirations of our students," Himanta Biswa Sharma said in a Tweet.

