ASSAM GOVERNMENT PROPOSES ELECTION COMMISSION TO RENAME 12 CONSTITUENCIES EC TEAM TO VISIT STATE ON JULY 20

Guwahati (Assam): A team of the Election Commission (EC) will visit Assam on July 20 for a public hearing on the recent constituency delimitation draft.

The Election Commission has made major changes in many constituencies. Some of the old constituencies have vanished and new constituencies have been created. Meanwhile, the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma has proposed to change the name of several constituencies.

The state government has proposed to change the names of 2 Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 assembly constituencies. They have sent a proposal to the Election Commission in this regard. The BJP government has favored the re-fixation of the names of Guwahati and Darrang Lok Sabha constituencies. Accordingly, it has proposed to the EC to rename the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency as Pragjyotishpur and Darrang Lok Sabha constituency as Bhairabkunda.

Out of the 10 assembly constituencies, the Assam government has proposed to rename the Moran constituency as Khowang, and the Batadrava constituency as Dhing. It has also proposed to rename the Bhawanipur assembly constituency as Barnagar, and the Govardhana constituency as Manas. It has been proposed to rename the Hajo constituency as Hajo-Suwalkusi. The government has proposed to rename the Badarpur constituency as Ramakrishna Nagar.

Accusing the Election Commission of working on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress on Saturday, July 8 decided to raise their voice against the delimitation process of Assam in the ensuing session of Parliament. The Congress has also decided to raise the issue of the “unconstitutional delimitation process” in the Bengaluru meeting of the opposition parties.

