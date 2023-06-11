Goalpara Assam The National Investigation Agency NIA rearrested four suspected Jihadis who were granted bail by the court a few days ago from Goalpara and Bongaigaon district of Assam police said on Sunday The arrested persons were identified as Abdus Subahan Jalaluddin Abdus Soban and Hafizur RahmanEarlier all four had been arrested by the Assam police on August 2022 but later granted bail on May 2 Goalpara superintendent of police VV Rakesh Reddy said Sobahan was the imam of Tokunia Shantipur mosque in Mornai while Jalaluddin was the imam of a mosque at Tilapara both in Goalpara district Both are cousins and were involved in fundamentalist activities he said Soban and Rahman were also involved in antinational activities the SP said The NIA arrested three people from different parts of the Goalpara district on Friday night while another person Hafizur Rahman from the Jogighopa area in the Bongaigaon district during a massive crackdown against Jihadis in the state The NIA has launched a probe into the caseEarlier the NIA registered two cases at NIA Guwahati in connection with AQIS and Ansarullah Bangla Team ABT In the FIR No RC032022NIAGUW the National Investigation Agency stated that a module of alQaeda AQIS in the Indian subcontinent was active in different districts of Assam as well as in Goalpara and it was revealed that the identified module was linked with a Bangladeshbased terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team ABT It was also learnt that one Jalaluddin Sheikh 49 years old Abdus Subhan 43 years old and others were involved in banned activities of waging war against the country by indoctrinating the minds of people On questioning both stated that the objective of their organisation was to propagate terror in Indian territory radicalise likeminded youth and carry out recruitment to wage war against the Union of India to overthrow the democratically elected government by establishing the Rule of Khilafat Sharia Law in India as well as to wage war against Bangladesh a neighbour on friendly terms with India and to implement GhazwaeHind with the help of recruits of India said in the FIR Earlier Assam police had arrested over 40 persons linked with AQISABT from different parts of the state