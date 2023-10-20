ASSAM DURGA PUJA PANDAL DECORATED WITH COINS WORTH RS 11 LAKH

Nagaon (Assam): Amid the Durga Puja celebrations in Assam, a unique pandal has been set up in Nagaon district. The puja organisers have grabbed the attention of puja revellers by decorating the entire pandal as well as its premises with coins.

Autumn is a season of festivals in Assam and various festivals including Kati Bihu, Karam puja (Tea Tribes), Durga puja, Lakshmi puja and Diwali are celebrated here. Among which, Durga Puja is the most special with the festival being celebrated in every district.

Beautiful pandals have been set up in different parts of Assam. The pandal that stands apart is the one set up by Shani Mandir Durga Puja Sangha in Nagaon town wherein different kinds of coins have been used for decorations.

A beautiful pandal has been built using coins of all denominations including Re one, Rs 2, 5 and 10. The puja organisers have used coins worth Rs 11 lakh in their pandal. The Shani Mandir Durga Puja Sangha organisers claimed that they were the first in the country to decorate a Durga Puja pandal with coins.

Coins that were received as donations the previous year have been used while many coins were also collected from people this time. This apart, around Rs 10 lakh coins were collected from the State Bank of India for the decorations.