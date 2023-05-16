Guwahati: The Assam Police have directed its personnel to either make themselves fit or be ready to accept voluntary retirement from the service. Come August 16 and around 70,000 Assam Police personnel will undergo their Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment. The move has been taken in view of directives from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has stressed on making the police force fitter.

To start with, the policemen have been given three months to work on their fitness. After which, their BMI would be recorded and those who are found obese will be given time till November end to shed weight. Finally, policemen with BMI +30 will be offered Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

Announcing the drive on Twitter, Assam DGP GP Singh said that under directions of the chief minister, the Assam Police headquarter has decided to go for a professional recording of BMI of all Assam Police personnel including IPS and APS officers as well as all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

"We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS and APS officers till August 15 and then start BMI assessment in next fifteen days. All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November end) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical ground like thyroidism etc," he wrote. He himself would be the first to appear for the BMI assessment on August 16, he said.

Singh has further asked those who have any grievance to write to dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in or WhatsApp at 6026903490.

Last week, Assam Police prepared a list including over 650 personnel, who were obese or habitual drinkers. It was stated that if they were found unfit then they would be offered VRS.

"Don't throw your weight around, lose it! As Police Officers, we need to be physically fit to serve our beloved people. Wellness is a not just a necessity, but should be embraced as a way of life," Assam Police further wrote.