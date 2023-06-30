Dibrugarh (Assam): Ten pro-Khalistani sympathisers, including 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, have been lodged in Central Jail in Dibrugarh. The security inside the jail was further tightened after the lodging of these pro-Khalistani prisoners. Recently, the wife of pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh visited the jail to see her husband. After visiting the jail, Amritpal's wife complained of "poor quality" food provided to her husband and he was not having access to the phone. Amritpal had also gone on a hunger strike demanding the use of phones as well as serving of better food inside the jail.

Refuting the allegations levelled by the pro-Khalistani preacher's wife, Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu told ETV Bharat that these were all false accusations. "She was indulging in propaganda tactics." The Deputy Commissioner said, "The inspection of the jail is conducted by me from time to time. Amritpal and his associates asked for phone facilities and the same was arranged by the jail authorities. They were allowed to use jailer's phone to talk to their families."

The prison authorities were paying attention to their food requirements. Earlier, we were having problems understanding the food habit of people living in Punjab. We did not have knowledge about the Punjabi food. But, we consulted the Punjabi prison inmates and asked about their food habits and also took the list from them. Now, the problem was sorted out," the Commissioner said.

"The authorities of the Dibrugarh jail were providing all facilities to pro-Khalistani prisoners as per the Central government's directive. 'Waris Punjab De' chief has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail for the past two months. The jail authorities were allowing Khalistani prisoners to meet their family members also."

