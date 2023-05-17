Guwahati: The mysterious death of daredevil yet controversial Assam Police sub inspector Junmoni Rabha, who was killed in a road accident while she was in plain clothes in Nagaon District raised eyebrows of her being targeted by a racket which she busted sometime ago.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at around 2.30 am when her car collided with a container truck. The accident occurred at Sarubhugia village under the Jakhalabandha police station.

The death of Junmoni Rabha, who was also known as 'Lady Singham', caused furore pro,pting the authorities to order a CID to probe in the incident.

In a tweet DGP GP Singh Said, ''Ref death of SI Junmoni Rabha on May 16th 2023 - FIR Nu 0183/2023 was registered on May 15th 2023 at North Lakhimpur PS u/s 120-B, 395,397,342,387 in which name of SI Junmoni Rabha was mentioned as an accused. @lakhimpurpolice and @nagaonpolice took lawful action pursuant to registration of Crime. In the meantime, in the wee hours of May 16th 2023, information was received about death of SI Junmoni Rabha in a road accident. In wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer investigation to CID Assam. @AssamCid.''

It may recall that an extortion case was registered against SI Junmoni Rabha at Lakhimpur Police Station just a day before the accident. It is learnt that Junmoni Rabha busted a fake gold racket in Nagaon and following the case, she and her team arrested a person from Lakhimpur named Azgar Ali, who is allegedly the mastermind of the fake gold racket. Soon after the arrest of Azgar Ali, his mother Amina Khatun lodged an FIR against Junmoni Rabha alleging that Junmoni demanded a huge amount of money to release her son Azgar Ali. After this complaint, Nagaon Police and Lakhimpur Police started a probe against SI Junmoni. But Junmoni Rabha was killed in a road accident in mysterious circumstances.

Jumoni's mother alleged that the demise of Junmoni is a pre-planned murder. She also said that a team of Nagaon Police led by SP Leena Doley raided her house just a few hours before the car accident and seized some amount of money. This allegation now creates more suspense in the story. Netizen also says that the death of Junmoni Rabha is not natural. Earlier, Junomi Rabha was jailed in a fraudulent case. She was allegedly involved in a fraudulent case with her would-be husband Rana Pagag.