ASSAM CONGRESS URGES MADHYA PRADESH CONGRESS TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Guwahati (Assam): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has called upon senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamalnath to file a legal case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This appeal comes in the wake of controversial remarks made by Himanta Biswa Sarma during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on September 18, where he called for the burning of "10 Janpath," the residence of Congress leader and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

In a letter addressed to Kamalnath, who is also a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Bhupen Bora expressed his concern over Himanta Biswa Sarma's "inflammatory comments" and questioned their implications. He highlighted the need to address such statements, particularly in light of a Supreme Court directive issued in April 2023, which instructs all states and union territories to register cases against individuals making "hate speeches".

In his letter, Bora stated, "This is unacceptable. Any practising Hindu knows that 'Sita' was kidnapped to 'Lanka' by 'Ravan'. By making the above statement, what is Sri Sarma trying to say? That former Congress President Sonia Gandhi— the present occupant of 10 Janpath—has kidnapped someone and kept him/her forcibly in her house/garden?"

He further emphasized that the Assam Congress had already taken the step of filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Sarma in Assam and requested Kamalnath or the legal department of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to do the same in their state. Bora underlined that the repeated hate-filled statements by the Assam Chief Minister Sarma should not go unchallenged.