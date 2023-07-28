ASSAM CONGRESS CHIEF BHUPEN KUMAR BORAH COURTS CONTROVERSY WITH REMARKS ON GOLAGHAT TRIPLE MURDER CASE CM HIMANTA THREATENS ACTION

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah has courted a controversy by his remarks linking Lord Krishna to 'Love Jihad'. Borah was talking to the media on Thursday over the triple murder by a man, who killed his wife and her parents in Golaghat on Monday. Assam Chief Minister, during his visit to the bereaved family said that the incident “shows that love jihad is a reality'.

However, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Borah said that “love jihad has been going on since times immemorial”. Referring to the sources of Mahabharata, Bhupen Borah said that “bringing Gandhari to Dhritarashtra to marry and Shri Krishna marrying Rukmini is also a form of love jihad”. "Bhishma did not take permission from Gandhari's family to marry her to Dhritarashtra. So Gandhari used 'patti' in her eyes, and she never wanted to see Dhritarastra. Sakuni also took his revenge on it," Borah said.

He further said, "When Lord Krishna came to marry Rukmini, Arjun came with female looks. That was also love jihad." The APCC President's statement has been met with criticism by the state BJP with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma threatening to arrest him. Pertinently, the accused in the Golaghat triple murder case has been identified as Nazibur Rahman Bora, an engineer by profession.

Police said that Bora killed his wife Sanghamitra Ghosh and her parents Sanjeev and Junu Ghosh at the latters' house where Sanghamitra was currently staying. After killing the three family members, Bora surrendered before the police carrying his infant baby in his arms, police said. According to the Assam Police, Bora had befriended Sanghamitra on Facebook during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and the two married later.