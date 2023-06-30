Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur has been attacked by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Asam Chief Minister said Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur in the time of violence, is nothing but a matter of publicity in the media. The Congress leader was trying to gain political mileage from the situation in Manipur, he pointed out.

Sharma also said while the Central and State governments are trying to control the situation in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's one-day visit will not change anything in the region. He also said that no one should try to take advantage of such a tragic situation in any state.

The Assam Chief Minister also tweeted on Thursday night about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur. He shared two photos of the Kuki and Meitei communities in conflict in Manipur on Twitter and wrote, “Situation in Manipur demands bridging differences through compassion. It’s not in the nation’s interest for a political leader to use his so called visit to exacerbate fault lines. Both the communities of the State have clearly rejected such attempts." (sic)

Rahul Gandhi is on the second day of his two-day visit to Manipur. Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur on Thursday turned into a dispute between the BJP and the Congress. Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped in the middle of the road while visiting a relief camp in Churachandpur on Thursday. He had decided to take a helicopter to the relief camp in Churachandpur to meet the victims of the Manipur conflict.