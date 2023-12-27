Assam: CM Sarma stirs fresh controversy by quoting Bhagwad Gita Shloka on social media, CPI (M) cries foul
Published: 2 hours ago
Guwahati (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 'enjoys' the sobriquet 'controversy’s favorite child'.
Be it his war of words with the Gandhi Family or MP Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, this time around, it's not his so-called acrimony towards his opponents but a social media post on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita that has sparked a row.
The CPI(M) has accused Sarma of playing hate politics of racism over a post on social media. Sarma has been sharing one quote on Facebook every day. On Tuesday too the chief minister had posted a message from one of the Hindu scriptures Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.
The image post that refers to a shloka from Gita reads "Agriculture, cow rearing, commerce - these are the natural act of vaishyas and it is the natural act of the Shudra to serve the three varnas of Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas."
The CPI (M) launching a scathing attack on Sarma on its social media page, has expressed its discontentment. Reacting to the development, the CPI(M) wrote: "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is busy dividing the society by sacrificing all the values of modern civilization, democratic and human values. Not only has he sown the seeds of hatred and conflict in the society by spreading the poison of communalism, but now he has also become insane for the introduction of the quadrangular caste system in modern India, being a proponent of Brahmanism. Chief Minister Sharma, who is power hungry in the name of 'Hindutva', quotes verses from the Gita and advises the Shudras to be engaged in the service of Brahmins. ”
Further, the Left party added, "There is no language to condemn Chief Minister Sharma's loyalty to the racist system. This is just an abominable attempt to drag the society towards the past under the BJP rule! In a state like Assam, the easiest meaning of advising the so-called 'Shudras' to be appointed to 'Brahmins' and 'Kshatriyas' in accordance with the customs of the Vedic era is to despise a large number of people of the state including scheduled castes and tribes and to take away their rights in modern civilization and society. This is the political philosophy of the BJP-RSS. This needs to be thwarted . Tomorrow this Chief Minister can also patronize the practice of satidah!