ASSAM CM SARMA ASKS CENTRE TO TAKE UP BRAHMAPUTRA WATER ISSUE WITH CHINA

New Delhi Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the Centre to take up the Brahmaputra water issue with China following the flash floods in the northeastern state after China released its excess water into the river Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised the issue of China releasing excess water into Brahmaputra with the concerned central ministries He has also discussed the issue with National Disaster Management Authority NDMA said Assam Minister for Disaster Management Jogen Mohan Talking to ETV Bharat Mohan said that every year Assam faces a perennial flood problem The situation worsens when China release its excess water into the Brahmaputra said Mohan Neighbouring China keeps releasing excess water into the Brahmaputra River known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet because of heavy rainfall in the river s upper reaches Such excess water creates havoc in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Upper Assam districts Mohan said The central government has raised the Brahmaputra water issue with Beijing from time to time Following the impending flood scenario in Assam the State government has already identified the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of the State as prone to flood this year Following our survey it has been found that Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong are the two districts in our which are likely to be severely affected during this year s flood So we have asked the deputy commissioners to take all precautions to mitigate the flood situation said Mohan He said that all the deputy commissioners DC in the State have been asked to get ready with all precautions to minimise the situation which may emerge following the impending flood Recently Chief Minister Sarma during a meeting with all the DCs held in Guwahati instructed to identify all the sensitive areas prone to flood The district authorities have also been asked to shortlist the relief centres especially schools and other such places where the affected people during a flood can be shifted Mohan said More than 88 lakh people were affected in Assam due to flood last year whereas 181 deaths also took place The flood last year also affected 35 districts in the State