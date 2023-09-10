Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its former chief Rahul Gandhi saying the grand old party has no right to use the name INDIA or Bharat.

"Congress marches across India during elections and then leaves BHARAT and calls itself I.N.D.I.A. Congress has no right to use the name I.N.D.I.A or BHARAT. Congress has divided India by taking the name I.N.D.I.A. Rahul Gandhi should give up the title of Gandhi, because who knows whether his title is real or fake," the Assam Chief Minister said during the culmination of the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha here.

He also emphasized the transformation of India over 75 years of independence and highlighted the rich heritage of the land of Bharat, attributing its greatness to the likes of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

Shifting the focus to societal issues, Chief Minister Sarma also commented on child marriage, promising strict actions in the future. He stated, "2,000-3,000 more people will be arrested after G-20. Congress has not done as much for Muslims as we have done. We don't appease; we talk about self-reliance. We don't talk about votes; we get everyone's response."

Addressing the progress in the North East under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Assam Chief Minister highlighted the region's development and transformation since 2014. He confidently predicted that the BJP would secure 22 out of 25 seats in the North East, emphasizing the saffron party's commitment to development in the region.

This gathering hosted at the BJP headquarters in Bashishtha, brought together 200 delegates, including state presidents, to deliberate on various aspects of women's empowerment, political strategy, and national development. Among the prominent figures present during the closing ceremony of this significant event were state President Bhabesh Kalita, Rashtriya Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, Assam State Mahila Morcha President Angurlata Deka, and numerous other distinguished personalities.

