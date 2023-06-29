ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMA MEETS PM MODI APPRISES HIM OF FLOOD SITUATION

New Delhi: As Assam is reeling under flood, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the present situation. Chief Minister Sarma called on Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. In the course of the meeting, Sarma briefed the Prime Minister about the latest flood situation in Assam and the slew of measures taken by the State government to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected people.

“The Prime Minister, while appreciating the steps taken by the Chief Minister to deal with the flood situation, assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the State government,” an official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat. Chief Minister Sarma also briefed Modi about the development initiatives taken by the State government.

Also read: Assam floods wreak havoc; monsoon reaches Mumbai, Delhi

“I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi,” said Sarma. Assam’s well-being remains the top priority for the PM. I apprised him of our development journey and received his guidance, Sarma said. Sarma also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her official residence and discussed a gamut of financial-related matters pertaining to Assam.

During the 55-minute-long discussions, Chief Minister Sarma presented an overall financial scenario highlighting the progress made by the State in various key indicators, including mobilisation of revenue. Expressing his appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for extending generous support to Assam in terms of capital assistance and the advance release of devolution funds, Sarma said these initiatives have helped Assam to accelerate the welfare-oriented programmes as well as capital expenditure.

“I had the pleasure to call upon Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. "During our meeting, we conveyed our appreciation for the ministry's generous support in terms of capital assistance and the advance release of devolution funds. These initiatives have played a crucial role in accelerating our welfare programmes and capital expenditure,” said Sarma.