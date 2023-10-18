ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMA FIRES FRESH SALVO AT RAHUL GANDHI SAYS HE HAS ZERO POLITICAL KNOWLEDGE

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again fired fresh salvo at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi saying that the “Congress Scion” has “zero political knowledge”. Sarma, who often leaves no chance to take a dig at his old party and the Gandhi family, has targeted Rahul once again.

Interacting with the media at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi “did not even tweet about India’s win over Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup”. “Just because Rahul Gandhi was so upset over Pakistan’s loss to men in blue in Ahmedabad on October 14, he did not even tweet to celebrate India’s victory,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that “Congress or Rahul or even Priyanka Gandhi think India's win over their arch rival is BJP’s win which has prompted them to not even celebrate the victory”. He said that the “party which creates issues even in case of small untoward incidents might have made it a big issue if there were some unpleasant events during the match at Narendra Modi Stadium”.

Further taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi on the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Assam Chief Minister said that “Rahul or his party are reluctant to condemn the atrocities of Hamas”. Indirectly calling Rahul as an advocate of Pakistan or Hamas, Sarma said that the “people of India should not expect anything from a leader like Rahul Gandhi”.