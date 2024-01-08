ASSAM CM DECLARES JANUARY 22 AS DRY DAY TO MARK RAM TEMPLE PRAN PRATISHTHA

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Sunday announced a dry day on January 22 to commemorate Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha'.

"Decisions taken in today's meeting of the Assam Cabinet include announcing Dry Day on January 22 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman, Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs." Assam CM said in a post on 'X'.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

The trust has sent invitations to actors Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty, along with producer Mahaveer Jain. Additionally, South Indian celebrities Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty have also been invited.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.