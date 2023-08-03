ASSAM CHIEF MINISTER PROTECTING BADRUDDIN AJMAL OTHER BUSINESSMEN ALLEGE SILSAKO EVICTION VICTIMS

New Delhi: Members representing 3,000 families, who have been 'evicted' from the Silsako area in Assam on Thursday, alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was "protecting" the interest of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and other industrialists in the state and threatened to take the state government to the United Nations.

"The Assam government on the behest of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been providing safe-guard to Badruddin Ajmal, Himmat Singhka, and other corporates by not touching their properties at the Silsako area," alleged Bidyut Kalita, a victim of eviction at Silsako.

He said that members of the families of the victims will approach the United Nations if the state government does not stop the eviction drive. Since March this year, the Assam government has initiated a massive eviction drive across Assam including Silsako Beel wetland in Guwahati to clear water bodies, lakes, and water-carrying channels from the encroachment.

The authorities in Assam claimed that encroachment of wetlands and channels is considered a major cause of waterlogging in several districts. "The government is targeting only the poor. Whereas there are multistoried buildings of Badruddin Ajmal and others which have not been touched," Kalita claimed.

He further claimed that the Indigenous people of Assam including Ahom, Garia Moria, Kalita, and Bodo have been living at Silsako for decades. "The state government aims to evict 3000 families from the 13 acres of the Silsako area," he added.

The Assam government in a recent order said that the unique ecosystem of wetlands and water bodies in the state needs to be preserved in its natural form for maintaining biodiversity and for protection against artificial flooding as well as drought. Assam Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal told ETV Bharat that there are many wetlands and water bodies in the state under encroachment.

"This encroachment has been leading to artificial floods in many parts of the state. The government is serious about the preservation of wetlands," he said. The agitators against the Assam government's eviction drive, however, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter.

"Both Centre and the state government speak about protecting the rights of indigenous people of the state. But in Silsako, the government is taking action in a different direction," said Kalita.

