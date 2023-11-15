Guwahati (Assam): Assam's agriculture minister Atul Borar received a death threat in response to a news report published in the digital media. A social media account holder, who identified himself as Pranas Shandilya, a member of the outlawed insurgent outfit ULFA.

Shandilya dropped a comment in a local news portal with a threat to plant a bomb at Atul Bora's residence and kill him. Soon after the threat surfaced on social media, cops swung into action and mobilised their units to identify the man.

Following public outrage, the account holder appeared to have deleted the video and changed the name of the profile.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police G P Singh ordered an inquiry into the incident after it came to light. Singh also said that the Criminal Investigation Department of Assam Police has been directed to register a case and investigate the case in connection with the incident and take appropriate action against the culprits as per the law.