ASSAM BSF FOILS SMUGGLING BID ACROSS INDIA BANGLADESH BORDER CATTLE SMUGGLER KILLED IN ENCOUNTER

South Salmara Mankachar (Assam): A man was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border on Thursday night while he was trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, police said. The incident took place in an area under Kharuabandha police station along the Indo-Bangladesh border, they said.

Horen Tokbi, Superintendent of Police of South Salmara Mankachar district, said that, following the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Officers-in-Charge of Kharuabandha police station rushed to the spot and took the injured person to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.