Guwahati (Assam): Two girls, who are cousins, allegedly died by suicide after they were raped in Assam, according to locals. The bodies of two teen girls were found hanging from a tree in the northeastern state's Kamrup district on Sunday, officials said. The incident, which happened in the Tulsibari area of the district, triggered a massive outpouring of outrage among the residents.

The bodies were found hanging from a tree in an isolated place by the locals. The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Arrangements were being made for conducting a post-mortem on the bodies before handing them over to the family members.

In the investigation, it was learned that the two girls were cousins. Local residents, who first found the dead bodies, claimed that the teenagers were raped, and later they committed suicide. The Police were making enquiries to find out the reasons for the girls' deaths.

Superintendent of Police in Kamrup, Hitesh Chandra Roy, told IANS, "We have sent the bodies for an autopsy and can only give a conclusion after the post-mortem report comes. Meanwhile, the police team has been investigating the whole incident and is looking for further details."

Also read: Man tries to rape teenage girl in Thane, arrested; Maharashtra women's commission chief demands action against accused