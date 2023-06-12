ASSAM BJP LEADER JONALI NATH KILLED BODY DUMPED NEAR HIGHWAY ONE DETAINED

Guwahati Assam Police have found the body of a BJP leader near National Highway17 in Shalpara area under the jurisdiction of Krishnai police station in Assam s Goalpara yesterday night One person has been detained in this connection and probe is underway police sources said According to sources district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was allegedly murdered and then dumped along the national highway She was a resident of Matia After recovering her body police have sent it to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem Police have detained a person named Rezaul Karim in connection with the murder Sources said the BJP leader was last seen with Rezaul at a hotel in Matia at around 5 pm on Sunday There was reportedly some financial dealings between the two The victim s family members alleged this to be a preplanned political murder Police said investigations are on but refused to divulge any details Sources said it is being suspected that the BJP leader was killed somewhere else and then her body was dumped near the national highway in Shalpara area Also Read BJP worker s death After postmortem report comes in we will come to know the exact cause of the death SPTaking to Twitter Nath s colleagues expressed condolence over her demise Assam BJP spokesperson Jury Sharma Bordoloi wrote that Nath was known for her unwavering commitment and tireless efforts Sharma said she was deeply pained by Nath s tragic and enigmatic death She wrote that all her colleagues are sorrowful and hope that the circumstances that led to her untimely demise will be revealed through investigations Assam minister Bimal Borah said that those responsible for Nath s death will face the consequences and justice will be served