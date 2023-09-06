ASSAM 7 KILLED 12 INJURED AFTER TRUCK COLLIDES HEAD ON WITH TATA MAGIC IN TINSUKIA

Tinsukia: Seven people were killed and 12 injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a Tata Magic at Bor-Dirak on Kakpathar of Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday night. The number of the truck is AS 23 CC 8930 and Tata Magic's number is AR 20 A 1093.

Also read: Assam road rage: 4 killed after head-on collision between bikes

The injured were rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital in critical condition but were later referred to Dibrugarh Assam Medical College Hospital for better treatment. The accident occurred when two vehicles collided head-on. The deceased and injured people were returning from the weekly market in Dumduma to their residence in Dirak Sonjan village. A local source said the driver of the truck, which was coming from the Arunachal Pradesh side, was heavily drunk.

The deceased have been identified as Binita Baruah, Rina Gogoi, Mihidhar Neog, Paben Maran, Kulai Mesh and Pallavi Dahotia. The injured are Atul Gogoi, Buranjit Maran, Jonali Maran, Bikash Neog, Goleshwar Maran, Mono Maran, Yashoda Maran, Lakshmimani Maran, Elata Maran and Pinki Maran.