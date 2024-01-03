Guwahati: 12 people were killed and 30 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat district, police said. The incident took place in the Balijan area near Dergaon in Golaghat district, where 45 people on board collided with the goods vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Following this, Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat District, told the media that the accident occurred at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. He also said that the bus was heading towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat district. Thereafter, the bus collided with a truck in the Balijan area, and the truck was coming in the opposite direction from Jorhat's side.

As per the police report, 10 bodies were recovered from the site and sent to Dergaon CHC, and injured people were referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, where two people succumbed to their injuries.

Following the episode, locals rushed to the site and engaged in rescue operations. The SP of Golaghat district said that so far, 12 people have died in the accident. The investigation is ongoing, and action will be taken as per the law.

Meanwhile, the names of eight people killed at the spot have been gathered; the remaining four are yet to be ascertained. The deceased have been identified as Anima Saikia (60), Subakur Saikia (13) Niharika (10), Deepali Saikia (37), Nabajit Saikia (40), Pinki Saikia (48), Rinki Bora (18), and truck driver Noor Alam Haque.