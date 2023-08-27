Silchar: The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in the residence of BJP MP Rajdeep Roy from Assam's Silchar on Saturday. Roy has claimed that the 10-year-old boy committed suicide. The body was found hanging at Roy's residence.

"I heard about the incident when I was at the BJP party office on Saturday. A colleague of mine called to inform me that a boy had been found dead inside my residence. I rushed to my house and found the body hanging. Instantly, I informed police who came and recovered the body from my house. Police have taken the boy to Silchar Medical college where doctors declared him dead." Roy told media.

The BJP MP further said that the deceased used to live with his family members at his residence for several years. His mother works as a helper in Roy's home. The elder sister of the boy used to stay at the house. According to Roy, they were having lunch like other days and the boy's mother and sister went out to market. After returning home, they knocked on the door many, but there was no response. Then they cried for help and when door was broken by other persons, the boy's body was found hanging inside.

Roy said that he has asked the cops to investigate in right earnest to find out the reason of the suicide.