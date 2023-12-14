ARMY RESCUES 1217 TOURISTS STRANDED DUE TO SNOWFALL IN EAST SIKKIM

Tezpur: The Indian Army has managed to rescue 1,217 tourists stranded in East Sikkim yesterday afternoon due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather. The tourists were rescued during an operation last night. The government is supervising the safe return of these tourists to Gangtok.

The weather in Sikkim has taken an alarming turn following which several tourists got stranded. Among those stranded include large number of elderly people, women and children. After receiving this information, Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The operation continued till late at night. After relocating the tourists to the Army barracks, they were provided with shelter, warm clothes, hot meals and medical aid.

The Army Barracks were vacated by the jawans so as to arrange space for the tourists. According to sources, Army's quick response in undertaking the rescue mission enabled in saving all those who were stranded.

It has been learnt that arrangements have been made to bring the stranded tourists to Gangtok. Presently, most of the areas in Sikkim are reported to be cold due to declining mercury levels. The administration will take all measures to facilitate the return of these tourists.