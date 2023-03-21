Arrested Amritpal's uncle moved to Dibrugarh central jail in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam): Pro-Khalistan radical Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab Police, was taken to Assam Tuesday morning, senior official sources said. Harjit Singh was now lodgest at the Dibrugarh jail where he was brought by road from Guwahati. Already four other accused persons in Amritpal's case were shifted to Assam.

The Punjab Police are continuing their crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) chief Amritpal's associates and followers. The accused are being shifted to the Northeastern state considering the threat of security breaches in Punjab, sources said. Harjit Singh surrendered before the police in the early hours of Monday. Harjit Singh was accused of handling WPD accounts and financial matters of his nephew Amritpal.

The Punjab police have booked Harjit Singh under various sections of the National Security Act (NSA) and arrested him to prevent any threat to national security or public order. Four others, who were already shifted to the Dibrugarh jail, included Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Bajeka. Tight security is placed at Dibrugarh as the accused in the Amritpal case are being brought to Assam one after another.

The massive crackdown is continuing against Waris Punjab De and over 100 people have been arrested so far, according to Punjab Police. The shifting of teh accused is also fuelling speculation on why the Kalisthani sympathisers are being moved from an AAP-ruled State to the BJP-ruled state several thousands of kilometres away.

After Harjit surrendered, a video surfaced showing him producing before the police his licensed 32-bore pistol and cash amounting to Rs 1-1.25 lakh that he was carrying with him. Meanwhile, Assam's Inspector General Prashanta Bhuyan reviewed the security arrangements in Dibrugarh and refused to part with more information saying it as it was a matter of internal security.