Dibrugarh (Assam): Radical group 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who was recently arrested by Punjab police is now spending time in Dibrugarh Central Jail. The Khalistani leader was interrogated for several hours by an IB team of five members from Delhi on Wednesday. A team of Punjab police also interrogated Amritpal.

Dibrugarh Central Jail is under the attention of the country's top intelligence agencies as nine other Khalistani leaders have been kept there. The jail has become a stronghold of police and commandos after Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police on April 23. While they all have been kept in the same jail, special arrangements have been made to prevent other Khalistani leaders from meeting Amritpal.

The Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh in Rode village in Moga district early Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt against the radical preacher who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The preacher was taken into custody at 6.45 am as he came out of a gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's native village and also the place where he himself took over last year as the chief of 'Waris Punjab De'.

The 29-year-old Khalistan sympathiser was detained under the stringent NSA and flown to Assam on a special flight to be lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail. Meanwhile, sources said that the legal advisory team of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will arrive in Dibrugarh on April 27. The delegation will meet Amritpal.

The jail authorities have tightened security and installed 69 new CCTV cameras on the premises to keep tight surveillance on Amritpal. Security has also been tightened outside the Dibrugarh jail to prevent any law and order situation.

