AMRIT BRIKSHYA ANDOLAN IN ASSAM READY TO SET SERIES OF WORLD RECORDS

Guwahati (Assam): A special program of Amrit Brikshya Andolan has begun in Assam from Sunday. The programme will continue till September 20 .

The state government aims to create a record by planting one crore saplings through the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan'. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a number of steps to be taken to conserve the environment. "Today is a day of pride for us. Today, we have started our efforts to set a world record by planting trees. The initiative has already started in various parts of the state. Even though we have finalised this initiative today, the Amrit Brikshya Andolan actually started on September 9. During this period that we created some world records. Through which, we have tried to create a movement to plant trees all over the world. ’’

"On September 9, we showcased a 22-km long row of saplings in Khanapara. On 10th September we distributed 3.22 lakh saplings from the same place. In this entire system 4,000 women Self Help Groups, 3,000 students, 100 defence forces, 3,000 Guwahati residents and 10,000 people gathered in Khanapara and took away these saplings. As many as 3,000 people are participating in the online class we have taken up on tree plantation by the Forest Department on September 11,’’ he added.

Dr Sharma further said, "We have planted 8.41 lakh plants in 24 hours at Bhairab Kund in Udalguri. Meanwhile a team in Naharkatia planted 3.31 lakh saplings in an hour on September 17. 4,161 people participated in the plantation of these saplings. About 70 lakh people of Assam will be involved in this movement. Seeing the enthusiasm of the people we are confident that we will make a world record. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated our efforts. From today we have also started working on resolving to plant trees online".

